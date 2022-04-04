Jearolene M. Kjelland

Jearolene (Jeri) Mae Kjelland, 87 of Veneta, Ore., passed on Friday, March 18, 2022, after an 8-plus-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
Jeri was born Aug. 23, 1934, to Doris James Yarborough and Alice Estelle Yarborough, in Pinehurst. After graduating from Pinehurst High in 1952, Jeri worked as a switchboard operator for Moore County Hospital, in Pinehurst. Jeri completed the x-ray technician certification requirements at The Medical College of Virginia in 1953. After graduation, Jeri pursued her career as an x-ray technician and, ultimately, retired in 1991 as the chief x-ray technician with Radiology Associates in Eugene, Ore.
In 1957, Jeri met Mark Kjelland while he was stationed in the Army at Fort Bragg. Jeri and Mark married in 1959, moved to the West Coast and had a daughter, Cynthia, and son, Mark Jr.
Jeri’s Southern charm, compassion for others and infectious smile made a lasting impact on all who had the privilege to know her. She enjoyed sports, camping throughout Oregon, and supporting her family in all their endeavors.
Jeri was predeceased by her parents, Doris and Estelle; and brother, Dwight James Yarborough.
She is survived by her husband, Mark: children, Cynthia (Ric Willoughby) and Mark Jr (Christie); grandchildren, Jaime, Rylund, Rachel, Morgan and Katherine; her great-grandchildren, Renlund and Trace; her sister, Edna Cole and family; and her brother DJ’s family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Parkside Foster Care, whose loving care and support has been truly appreciated. Parkside Foster Care, 87977 9th St., Veneta, OR 97487.
