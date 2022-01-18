Jeannie Locklear Gentry, 41, of West End, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at her residence.
A visitation will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines, followed by a service to begin at 7:30 p.m., officiated by Rev. Thomas Goodwin.
Jeannie was born Feb. 27,1980, in Lee County. She attended Hoffman High School and on Sept. 25, 2010, married Michael Gentry of Seven Lakes. She was transaction coordinator at ReMax Prime Properties, in Pinehurst, for over 13 years.
She is survived by her husband of 11 years, Michael Brooks Gentry; a son, Gavin Gentry; and daughters, Sara and Peyton Rose Gentry: her mother, Jeanette (Blue) King and husband, Carlisle, of Hoffman; her father, Buddy Locklear, of Virginia; a brother, Buddy A. Locklear and his fiancé, Angelica Pacheco, of North Myrtle Beach, S,C,; and father and mother-in-law, Peyton and Martha Gentry, of Seven Lakes.
Jeannie’s warm, compassionate and beautiful spirit was a gift to Michael, Gavin, Sara and Peyton Rose, and all her extended family. While we will always mourn her loss, we will never forget her and she will be a treasured part of our family forever.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
On line condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
