Jeanne C. Spencer

Jeanne Catherine Spencer, 96 of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, with her daughter by her side, at Penick Village in Southern Pines.
Jeanne was born on March 4, 1926, on a dairy farm in Burlington, Wisc., to the late Louis M. and Myrtle Schaefer. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School ,with high honors, and worked as a stenographer for the Burlington Brass Works until she married her husband, James Spencer, of Racine, Wisc.
Jeanne raised her five children in Racine. She was devoted to creating a loving environment for her children and encouraged them to be their best selves. “Live your dreams, reach for the moon,” she said. Later in life, for over 20 years, Jeanne worked as an administrative assistant for Lincoln Lutheran Home, a senior living facility, before retiring to Tucson, Ariz., where she enjoyed golfing and spending time with three of her grandchildren.
In 2013, while in her late 80s, she joined family in North Carolina. Jeanne was a huge Notre Dame fan, especially football, and a crossword puzzle whiz. She was loved by many for her kindness and vibrant personality.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Murray Spencer; one son, Roy A. Spencer; sister, Ruth Hegeman; and two brothers, Gerald Schaefer and James Schaefer.
She is survived by four children, Michael Spencer, Mary Logan, Catherine Rosenberg and Sanda Howland; one brother, Paul Schaefer; and by nine grandchildren.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 3:30 p.m., at St. Anthony of Padua Church, in Southern Pines.
Inurnment will be at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Burlington, Wisc., where Jeanne will be home again.
