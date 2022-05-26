Jean W. Ganzel

Jean Warren Ganzel, 87, of West End, passed away Saturday May 21, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Arcadia, Neb., daughter of the late Aubrey Warren and Zetha Mae Hendrickson Warren.

Ms. Ganzel was an ordained Presbyterian minister, and served as a head pastor at Falkland Presbyterian Church (Falkland), Eureka Presbyterian (Carthage), Sunnyside Presbyterian (Fayetteville), Candor Presbyterian (Candor), First Presbyterian (Mt. Gilead), and Groves Memorial (Gloucester Point, Va.).

She was an avid piano player, singer, song writer, seamstress, cook and creative writer. She received a doctoral degree from Union Seminary in Richmond, Va., and was valedictorian at Sutherland High School, Sutherland, Neb.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m, Friday, May 27, in the chapel of Bright Funeral Home, with Rev. David Huffman officiating.

Burial will follow in the Wake Forest Cemetery.

Ms. Ganzel is survived by her children, Jennifer G. Sherman-Hodge (Bryan), of Wake Forest; grandchildren, Alexandria J. Sherman and Benjamin C. Sherman, Susan J. Moore (Clayton); granddaughter Tiffany M. Moore, of San Antonio, Texas; Steven K. Ganzel (Mary), of Nicholasville, Ky; her siblings, Barbara Hendrix, Bruce Warren, Gail Little (Jim) and Michael Warren.

Friends may visit with the family from 1 to 2 p.m, prior to the service at Bright Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 405 South Main Street, Wake Forest, NC 27587.

