Jean W. Brown

Jean Wicker Brown, 88, of Newport, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Carolina East Medical Center.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Mitchell Parker. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, her service can be viewed on Munden Funeral Home’s website.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Friends are welcome to join the family to celebrate the life of Mrs. Jean at 166 Mann Blvd., in Newport, following the service.

Jean was born in Moore County, on March 19, 1933, to the late Furman and Clair Wicker. She moved to Newport in the 1960’s. She worked at the Shirt Factory in Newport and Morehead City, and the former A & P grocery store in the health and beauty department.

She loved the holiday season and decorating for Christmas so much, her family thought it was Santa’s Workshop. She was a very giving person and would give gifts to all of her nieces and nephews.

She and her family enjoyed going shrimping at Shackleford Banks.

Jean and her husband, William, shared a pet racoon, Rocky, as well as their dog, Penny.

She was a member and Sunday School teacher at Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church.

She was extremely close to her sister, Carolyn and drove her everywhere she needed and they were often mistaken for one another. She was a loving sister, aunt and second mom to several nieces and nephews. Since she had no children, she considered her nieces and nephews her own.

She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Wicker Brown, of Newport, Frances Wicker Maness, of Robbins, and Ann Wicker McQuary and husband, Richard, of Lexington; brother, Robert Wicker of Carthage; sister-in-law, Shirley Brown, of Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband whom she loved dearly, William Brown; and brother, Franklin “Mack” Wicker.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church, 163 Holly Springs Road, Newport, NC 28570.

Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City.

