Jean M. Purvis

Jean Maness Purvis, 88, of Robbins, died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Tara Plantation of Carthage.
Jean was a native of Moore County and a lifelong resident of Robbins. She was retired from Milliken Textiles, where she worked as a supervisor. Jean was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Purvis; her parents, Dock and Voda Catherine Brown Maness; and her sister, Tula Maness.
She is survived by her special friend, Fred Williams, of Robbins; nephews, Terry Purvis and wife, Vonda, of Robbins, and Gary Purvis, of Robbins; nieces, Joyce Hussey and husband, Donnie, of Robbins, Linda Oxendine, of Robbins, Anna Kardon, of New Orleans.
The body will lie in repose on Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Loflin Funeral Home. A viewing will be held Wednesday, Feb. 16, 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., at Beulah Baptist Church, Bennett.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Beulah Baptist Church, in Bennett, with Dr. Neal Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church Building Fund, 8454 Howard Mill Road, Bennett, NC 27208.
Condolences may be made online at www.loflinfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements by Loflin Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Ramseur.
