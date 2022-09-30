Jean C. Conry

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with rain, possibly heavy, early. Remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph, becoming S and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Jean Carolyn Wagner Conry, of Pinehurst, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. She was born Jan. 13, 1937, in Salisbury, to the late Mr. and Mrs. E.J. Wagner. She attended Boyden High School in Salisbury, and business college.
She married Mike Conry, of Rockwell, on June 2, 1956, and moved to California where Mike worked for Rocketdyne Corp. Six months later, he entered the U.S. Air Force. What great life experiences they shared with many new things and great friends. While Mike was in the Air Force, Jean worked for many organizations. She typed computer programs in Wichita Falls, Texas, and she worked for Life Underwriters Association in Washington, D.C. They had three children together.
Jean enjoyed their military life, bridge, golf with the Silver Foils, Brownson Presbyterian Church and many wonderful friends in Pinehurst. Jean was a true Southern lady who was always friendly and kind to all she met. She inspired the love of golf to her entire family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Trent Conry; and grandson, William Conry.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Conry; three children, Jody Halso and her husband, Scott, of Pinehurst, Kyle Conry and his wife, Debbie, of Omaha, Neb., and the late Trent Conry’s wife, Hanife Conry, of Washington, D.C.; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, Betsy Conry, of Omaha, Neb., Enise and Mikey Conry, of Washington, D.C., Jeffrey Mosher and his fiancé, Connie, and son, Hunter, of Albemarle, Morgan Mosher and his wife, Jessica, of Salisbury, and great-granddaughter, Winnie; sisters, Julia Queen, of Asheville, and Joyce Kluttz and her husband, Bobby, of Concord.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m., at Brownson Presbyterian Church, in Southern Pines. Burial is private for family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brownson Presbyterian Church Music Fund, 330 South May St., Southern Pines, NC 28387, or Silver Foils Golf Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 921, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Jean was the first match play golf partner I had upon moving to Pinehurst in 2014. She was so enjoyable and a good player too. I will never forget how comfortable she made the experience for me. RIP Jean.
