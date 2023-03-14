Jay Allen Kenzel, 90, passed peacefully on Monday, March 13, 2023, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
Born on March 29, 1932, in Milwaukee, Wisc., he was the son of the late Richard “Dick” Kenzel and Ruth Thompson Kenzel. He lived in New England and Michigan before moving to the Sandhills in February 1977, when he and his wife, Judy, bought and ran The Fairway on U.S. 1, in Southern Pines, until retiring to Seven Lakes in December 2004. Prior to the Fairway, he was in the insurance industry. He also served in leadership roles with the Southern Innkeepers, American Hotel Motel Association and Moore County Chamber.
Jay graduated from Whitefish Bay High School, in Wisconsin, before graduating from DePauw University, where he was a Delta Upsilon brother and was the sports photographer for the university. After college he served in the US Air Force as a second lieutenant. His true passion was sailing and supporting the Green Bay Packers.
Jay also served his community through the Shriners and Masons, where he achieved a 32nd degree, Salvation Army and Kiwanis. His many memorable times were playing bridge with his wife.
Jay was the loving husband of the late, Judith Ann Reif Kenzel, for 58 years; and was blessed with four children, Jean Ann, Jo Ann, Jeffrey Allen (Jeannine), Jerry Allen (Faye); and two grandchildren, Jonathan and Jaclyn. Jay also leaves several nephews and nieces and their families from Wisconsin, Arizona, California and New Jersey. In addition, his beloved rescue dog, Annie.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Moore Humane Society in Jay’s name at www.moorehumane.org.
