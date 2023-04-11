Jason L. Adams

Jason Lewis Adams entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, April 1, 2023. He was 46 and died suddenly in his sleep of natural causes at his home in Raleigh.
Born Aug. 30, 1976, in Laurinburg, to Robert Adams and the late Jane Ivey Adams, he grew up in Wilmington, and Summerville, S.C., where he graduated from Summerville High School. Jason proudly graduated magna cum laude from Clemson University with a bachelor's of science in chemical engineering.
Jason’s engineering career began at Savannah River Remediation in South Carolina, where he was employed for over 11 years. He then spent another 10 years in North Carolina with RE Mason and Associates. His final place of employment was with Eli Lilly as a senior principal automation engineer of DeltaV in biotech for GPACE. He was tremendously delighted in and enthusiastic about his work.
A great passion in Jason’s life was music. He was a die-hard heavy metal fan – listening to bands daily, growing his album collection, sporting the merch and attending shows. Jason loved sports but especially his Clemson Tigers and Chicago Bears football. He enjoyed politics and debating current events.
Most precious to Jason was his family. He was married to Caroline Adams for eight years. This marriage was blessed with three children. Jason deeply loved his wife and children and was completely devoted to them.
His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children, Miles (5), Gregory (2) and a baby boy (due in July); wife, Caroline Adams; father, Robert Adams, of Whispering Pines; brother, Chris Adams (Alexa) and nieces, Sloane and Reese, of Charlotte; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends dear to Jason.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Ivey Adams.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 15, at Renaissance Funeral Home, 7615 Six Forks Road, in Raleigh. A reception will follow the service.
