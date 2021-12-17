Jarrod B. Brazina

Jarrod Beau Brazina, "Papa,” passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
He was born in Maspeth, N.Y., and was raised in Florida by his parents, Andrea and Warren Brazina.
Jarrod graduated summa cum laude from Northwood University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He went on to pursue a career in supply chain management and supplier diversity, and earned numerous qualifications in his field.
He was known by his children, friends, and colleagues as a funny, caring, and generous man, and always looked out for everyone around him.
He is survived by his parents; his brother; and his children. Jarrod will truly be loved and missed always.
Memorial contributions may be made at https://gofund.me/809343e4, in loving memory of Jarrod Brazina.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
