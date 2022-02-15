Jarrell C. Lane

This announcement is made with extreme sadness of the passing of Jarrell “JC” Clayton Lane on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. His wife, Betty, of 30 years (the former Betty Jo Britt, of Southern Pines NC, was with him holding his hand when he passed.
JC was born in Bluefield, W.Va., and was a true West Virginian and genuine gentleman. He was also a dyed in the wool Baptist. He was looking forward to climbing that mountain that he knew God promised him.
JC started his career at Modern Machine and Tool Co. in NN, Va., as a machinist and went on to become senior vice president, with 56 years of service. He went each day to "fun,” not to work, as he would say.
JC was an avid hunter and belonged to Tanner Hunt Club, serving on the board for many years. Some of his happiest hunting trips were made to New Mexico, to hunt elk with his good friends Hunter Vermillion and Billy Morcock, of Williamsburg. JC's friendship with his barber, Kent Smith, lasted over 40 years.
In his earlier years, JC took his children boating, water skiing, camping and other activities.
He is survived by his brother, Randy Lane (Sue), of West Virginia; his four children, Darrell Lane (Rhonda), Lisa Wiggins, Donald Lane-Marshall (Aaron), Douglas Lane (Joy); six grandchildren, Nicole, Brooke, Kimberly, Casey, Jessa and Connor; and eight great-grandchildren.
Thanks are to be given to Riverside Hospice who cared for JC for the past few years.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13, at Amory Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, of Grafton, Va.
