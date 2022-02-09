Janis L. Wagoner

Janis Lynn Wagoner, 71, passed away at her home, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
She was born in Litchfield, Ill., on Nov. 12, 1950, to the late Alfred R. and Mary Sieveking Wagoner. She called her hometown as Lincoln, Ill., in her youth. Jan graduated from Lincoln Community High School, in 1968, and Illinois Wesleyan University in 1972.
Jan was very talented with the arts, loved her pottery and family. Jan worked at True Value, in Pinehurst, and formerly at Lowes Home Improvement. She loved her friends and adopted family.
She is survived by her four legged children, Maggie and Tucker; adopted family of Lea Chandler; and her dear close friends, church friends and coworkers.
Jan’s life will be celebrated Wed, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m., at Christ Community Church, 220 Campground Road, in West End.
Lea thanks all the support and blessings for our Jan.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
