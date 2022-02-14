Janice M. Stutts

Janice Marie Parkerson Stutts, 62, of Troy, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst, after a lengthy illness. Janice was born in Jacksonville, Fla., on March 20, 1959, to the late Lowell B. Parkerson and Lataine Beauregard Parkerson, of Georgia. Janice enjoyed her career as an LPN for 20 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and daughter. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved Pepsi, watching NCIS and Law and Order. She enjoyed cooking things from scratch and was always helping others.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, James K. Stutts, of Troy; daughters, Brooke Castaneda (Mario), of Asheboro, Kelly Kennedy (Dave), of Candor, Shannon Taylor (Jeffrey), of Georgia; grandchildren, Brynna Kennedy, Aiden Ayers, Connor Castaneda, Kayci Hood, Kayge Hood, Kyler Hood, Cheiss Crosby and Paige Giddens; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother, Lataine Parkerson, of Georgia; brothers, Tony Parkerson, Benjie Parkerson, Michael Parkerson and Lynn Meeks; sisters, Kathy Morlan and Beverly Mahurin.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mandi Dixon; father, Lowell Parkerson; and brother, Steve Parkerson.
A visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Pugh Troy Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Troy.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
Pugh Troy Funeral Home is serving the family of Janice Stutts.
