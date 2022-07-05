Janet T. O’Loughlin

Janet Rutherford Tag O'Loughlin passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at her home in Pinehurst.
Janet was born in New York City on July 26, 1930, to Arthur and Grace Rutherford Tag. Janet earned a bachelor’s degree in English from St. Lawrence University. It was there that she met her soulmate, John Kirby O’Loughlin (Jack). Married on July 5, 1952, in Mamaroneck, N.Y., Janet and Jack enjoyed an extraordinary partnership that flourished for over 60 years, before Jack’s death in 2013.
Janet was the cornerstone of a family that moved 11 times over the course of Jack’s career with Allstate. Caring for her family was paramount to her life. From making costumes for school plays to spending endless hours in the bleachers at Little League games, she was always there. In each community she also made time for volunteering at hospitals, schools, and churches. She was a gifted golfer, gardener and thrift store treasure hunter.
In all pursuits, Janet was an engaging conversationalist and passionate listener. Full of wit and charm, Janet humbly bestowed a sense of delight on all those she encountered.
The O’Loughlins enjoyed living in Lake Forest, Ill., for 27 years before moving to Pinehurst, in 1999.
Janet was best known as a talented pianist. Throughout her life, she brought much joy and merriment to the many people lucky enough to gather around her piano. From grade school class productions, alumni gatherings, family sing-alongs and birthday serenades, to Friday mornings playing for the folks at St. Joseph of the Pines, her nimble fingers accompanied singers young and old, talented (or not).
Janet is already deeply missed by her loving children and their spouses, Bob (Laurie), Pat Cameron (Dave), John, and her daughter-in-law Sarah. She was welcomed into heaven by her son Steve.
“Grandma O” and later, affectionately, “GGO” touched the lives of her 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren deeply and permanently.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations in her name be made to the charity of your choice.
Special thanks from the O’Loughlin Family to the caring professionals of FirstHealth Hospice; her caregiver, Debbie Coleman; and especially to Janet’s granddaughter, Molly, for her dedicated care in Janet’s final year.
A small gathering will be held on Saturday, July 9, at 1 p.m., in the chapel of the Community Presbyterian Church. Friends are welcome.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
