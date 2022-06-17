Janet M. Nelson

Janet Marie Field Nelson, 89, of Southern Pines, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
Janet was born in Worcester, Mass., and graduated from South High School. She earned a degree in education from U. Mass.
She married Walter Nelson on March 24, 1956. She taught school until they started their family, when she became a homemaker. She and Walt moved to North Carolina in 1965, and she had lived in Southern Pines for the past 54 years.
Janet was a long term member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church and attended Bible study fellowship. She was also an avid bridge player her whole life, playing in many tournaments over the years. A special place in her life was Block Island, R.I., where she worked as a college student. She eventually took over the family business and spent summers there until she was no longer able to travel.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Walter C. Nelson. She is survived by her three children, Mark (and wife, Gail) Nelson, of Whispering Pines, David (and wife, Terri), of Knoxville, Tenn., and daughter, Linda Christopher, of Whispering Pines. Janet is also survived by six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Saviour Lutheran Church, of Southern Pines; the Penick Village Foundation, of Southern Pines; or the Block Island Nature Conservancy.
A celebration of life will held Saturday, June 18, at 4 p.m., at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, located at 1517 Luther Way in Southern Pines.
