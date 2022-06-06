Janet L. Menges, 89, of Pinehurst, passed away Friday May 27, 2022, at First Health Hospice, Pinehurst, due to complications from a stroke. She was the daughter of the late Rollin and Mildred Sawyer of Boone, Iowa.
Janet was born March 24, 1933, in Ames, Iowa. She graduated from Ames High School and Iowa State Teachers College (now University of Northern Iowa), with a degree in teaching.
She was married to Jim L. Menges, at the Little Brown Church, in the Vale of Nashua, Iowa. They were married for 64 wonderful years until her passing.
Throughout her lifetime she remained passionate about teaching, working in Newton and Clinton, Iowa, as either a full-time or substitute teacher. During this time, she was recognized for teaching excellence and received the Clinton (Iowa) Community Schools Stan Reeves Gold Key Award. Upon retiring to Pinehurst in 1996, she continued to be involved in schools through volunteering at Vass and Pinehurst Elementary schools.
Janet enjoyed many hobbies staying busy through reading, singing, playing the piano, gardening, dancing, fitness endeavors and volunteering. Whatever the activity she always gave it her all!
A few special highlights. She was an excellent singer, singing her way to Miss Story County (Iowa) and participating in the Miss Iowa contest that same year. While having participated in many vocal groups through the years, Sweet Adelines of Pinehurst was always one of her favorites. Her volunteer activities beyond the school districts she taught in included working as a volunteer at USGA golf events, the Given Memorial used book store (Pinehurst) and local PEO chapters. Janet was an active member of PEO for 46 years in the communities she lived, and was one of the founding members of the Pinehurst PEO Chapter BY. She was blessed to serve with many wonderful sisters in Mason City, Clinton and Pinehurst during those 46 years.
Janet was friendly, caring, had a great disposition and was always with a smile. She will be sorely missed by her friends and family.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jim L. Menges, of Pinehurst; son, James Menges, of Lakeville, Minn.; son, Jon Menges and his wife, Kimberly Menges, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two granddaughters, Emily Menges, of Waukee, Iowa, and Annika Menges, of Iowa City, Iowa; and brother-in-law, Gary Menges, of Seattle.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Hamilton; and brother-in-law, Robert Hamilton. She is also survived by nephews, William Hamilton and Rob Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to The FirstHealth Foundation or FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374, due to the excellent care she received.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.