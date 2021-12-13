Janet Farrell Smith

Janet Farrell Smith, 84, of Melbourne Village, Fla., formerly of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Janette Farrell of Aberdeen.

Janet was a 1955 graduate of Aberdeen High School, where she was a cheerleader and majorette and enjoyed spending time with friends each summer at Aberdeen Lake. She attended East Carolina College and graduated from Hardbarger Business School in Raleigh.

Upon graduation she moved to Florida and was a secretary with Pan American World Airways. She met the love of her life, Charles Smith, while in Florida.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years; and daughter, Renee Smith; her sister, Betsy Farrell Ingraham; a brother, Robert Farrell (Laura); cousins, James Edwards (Anna), Jim Ferree (Karen), Ann Humphrey (Hank), and Graham Farrell.

She will be missed by all who knew her, especially her husband and daughter and her faithful shih tzu, Max.

A service of remembrance will be held at Bethesda Cemetery at a later date.

Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home of Melbourne, Fla. is assisting the family.

