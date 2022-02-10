Janet Fullenwider Cunningham, of Southern Pines, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at the age of 73.
Janet, a lifelong native of Southern Pines, was born on January 18, 1949, to her loving parents William Harry and Edith Matthews Fullenwider. She graduated from Southern Pines High School, as salutatorian in 1966, and Phi Beta Kappa from UNC Chapel Hill, where she met her ex-husband, Bruce Cunningham. They returned to Southern Pines, and Bruce joined the law firm of Pollock, Fullenwider, Patterson and Thompson.
In addition to other employment during her lifetime, Janet served as executive director of the Moore County Historical Society, and was also an assistant with the Artists League of the Sandhills. She was an accomplished white oak basket maker and studied under master E. G. Brown, of Southern Pines. She loved all things historic, horseback riding and was never without a dog in her home.
Janet is survived by her only sibling, Sarah Jon Fullenwider, of Fort Worth, Texas; her cousins, friends and her dog, Molly. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Janet was an amazingly talented and loving person, incredibly strong and a much beloved sister. Janet will be remembered for her loving and kind heart, her passion for horses and dogs, and her fierce devotion to the people she cared about.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Janet F. Cunningham to the Moore Humane Society of Moore County, 5535 N.C. 22, Carthage NC 28327; Solutions for Animals, P.O. Box 2062, Southern Pines NC 28387; or the Moore County Literacy Council, P.O. Box 1966, Southern Pines NC 28387.
On line condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com .
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
