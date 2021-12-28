Jane M. Dillon

Jane Marie Johnson Dillon, 84, of Southern Pines, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst, surrounded by her loving family.
On June 24, 1937, Jane was born to Janie and Miley Johnson in Wendell, where she lived until she graduated from Wendell High School in 1955. Jane attended Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College) in Wilson, where she was a member of Phi Sigma Tau (now Tri Sigma). She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in health and physical education in 1959. She also played basketball and was a cheerleader at ACC.
On a blind date in December of 1958, she met her husband of 61 years, William Edward “Bill” Dillon. The couple was married on June 25, 1960, at Wendell United Methodist Church. Jane was the proud mother of two daughters, Dawn Marie Dillon and Hope O’Neil Dillon. Her pride and joy was her granddaughter, Dr. Janie Marie Rodesiler and her husband, Scott.
Jane began her career teaching in Albemarle, where she taught 7th-grade health and physical education. She later taught at Southern Pines Middle School until she retired in 1989. Jane also coached 7th- and 8th-grade girls volleyball, basketball, and track and field for many years at SPMS. She loved running into former students and players all throughout her retirement.
Jane was an active member of Southern Pines United Methodist Church from the time she moved here in 1970. She taught Sunday School, was a member of the Susanna Wesley Circle, served on the Council of Ministries and volunteered in the church office. She also volunteered for many years as a Grand Rocker at Moore Regional Hospital. Jane enjoyed her water aerobics classes at FirstHealth Fitness where she had many close friends. As an avid Duke basketball fan, she rarely missed watching and cheering on the Blue Devils.
She loved the beach and found a second home in Salter Path, for many years, where she met many lifelong friends. In retirement, she found great joy in reading, especially books by North Carolina authors. Several times a year, she and husband, Bill along with friends, enjoyed traveling to Harrah’s Casino in Cherokee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Miley and Janie Johnson. She is survived by her husband, Bill; her daughters, Dawn Dillon, of Raleigh, and Hope Dillon, of Wilson; and her granddaughter, Janie Rodesiler (Scott), of Seattle, Wash.
A celebration of life will be held at Southern Pines United Methodist Church on Sunday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m., with reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to FirstHealth Hospice, the Methodist Home for Children, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.
