Jane Lethco

Jane Lethco, 87, was called to her heavenly home Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dossie and Etta Bell Morgan; all her siblings; and her son, Michael Rowell. 

Jane is survived by her husband, Thomas Lethco; son, Terry (Allene) Rowell; daughters, Beth (Wade) Murphy, Kim Craven and Leah (Bruce) Harris; 13 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and many friends and loved ones. 

She worked most of her life in textiles and ended her career with a job she loved at Autumn Care, of Biscoe, where she was blessed to be “Queen for a Day,” as the 2002 Employee of the Year. 

Jane loved her family and friends deeply and was loved by all who knew her in return. Until we meet again one day, go rest high on that mountain, Mama. We love you. 

Midstate Cremation Services of Asheboro is serving the family.

