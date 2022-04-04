Jane H. Hinson

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend Jane Haywood Hinson, entered into God's kingdom on the evening of Friday, April 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Jane was born to Joseph and Hannah Jane Haywood on Feb. 16, 1934, in Rockingham. As a child, Jane learned the value of hard work around the home, a trait she joyfully passed on to her children. As the middle of three girls, there were always plenty of chores to perform on the farm such as milking the cows before leaving for school.
As a young adult, she attended Wake Forest University and graduated with a B.A. in education. While in college, Jane met Charles, a match truly made in heaven. On the first date, Charles told Jane he loved her and on the second date he asked her to marry him. He told her God was calling her to be a preacher’s wife. She consulted with her pastor to see if such things were possible. Her pastor told her to pray about it and God would reveal his plan. After 65 years as a pastor’s wife, we know God’s plan was a good one.
Jane and Charles went on to have three children, Chuck, Bill and Jo.
Jane was a loyal servant to God, first and foremost. She enjoyed sharing the love and warmth of our savior, Jesus Christ, through song. She instilled in all three children that same love of music and the joy of service to God through the church. All three children are active members in their congregations and in positions of leadership.
In addition to being a pastor’s wife, Jane directed choirs, sang solos, taught Sunday School, played handbells and served in numerous other roles around the church. As her profession, she was a teacher – high school English, drama, school librarian and club sponsor.
Jane never met a stranger and was not afraid to speak her mind. Jane wrote thousands of thoughtful cards for birthdays, anniversaries, encouragement or just because. She enjoyed cooking delicious meals for her family and friends and baking to bless and comfort others.
Jane joins her parents and two sisters in heaven.
She is survived by her faithful and loving husband of 65 years, Rev. Charles Hinson; her three children, Chuck (Renee) Hinson, Bill (Donna) Hinson, Jo (Dwight) Queen; her grandchildren, Olivia and Chase Hinson, Maggie (Josh) Holcomb, Elizabeth (Beau) Davis, William Hinson, Katie (Trevin) Pendry, Drew Queen; and her great-grandchildren, Spencer Gray and Margaret Claire Holcomb, Holden Jane and Bendie Lou Pendry.
"Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: “Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.”
Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." Proverbs 31:28-31 NIV
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 9, at 11 a.m., at the Chapel in the Pines, Seven Lakes. Family will receive visitors after the service in the fellowship hall of the chapel.
Memorials may be made in her honor to the Chapel in the Pines.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.
