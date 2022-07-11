Jane B. Weatherly

Jane Brock Weatherly, 84, of the Sandhills area, passed peacefully at FirstHealth Hospice House on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Born in Magnolia, Miss., on June 22, 1938, she was the daughter of the late James Price Brock and Norma Jane Schilling Brock. Jane was raised the daughter of a Baptist minister and always kept her church as her home.
After her high school graduation, she attended Blue Mountain College, where she received a bachelor’s degree in music. After teaching middle school music in Mississippi, she went on to earn a master’s degree in Christian education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. After her post-graduate work, Jane worked as the director of the Baptist Student Union at Mary Washington University, in Fredericksburg, Va.
It was during a church event in 1965 that she met Edward “Ted” Weatherly. The two married on Aug. 20, 1967. Jane remained involved in church and education as the family moved, teaching music and volunteering in the public school system and leading Sunday School classes and singing in the church choirs.
The family settled in the Sandhills in the mid 1980s and became faithful members of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, where Jane was an elder and Sunday School leader for several years. Jane served as the president of the PTA at The O’Neal School, and went on to work at the school as a counselor. She was a member of the D.A.R and the Colonial Dames of America and served on the state board of the American Lung Association. In addition to her considerable volunteer work, Jane loved to read and sing.
Jane was the loving wife of Ted Weatherly. She was the proud mother of Laura Jane Weatherly and James Edward Weatherly. She is survived by her four adored grandchildren, Emma, Claire, Nicolas and Rose; along with her daughter-in-law, Liz Birch Weatherly; son-in-law, Juan Carlos Briceno; sister-in-law, Nancy Brock; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roger and Nancy Sharp; nieces and nephews, Sandy and Matt Sharp, and Bryan and Rachel Brock; and numerous cousins. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her brother, James Price Brock Jr.
A celebration of her life will be held at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 330 S. May Street, Southern Pines, on Saturday, July 16, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Lung Association at www.AmericanLungAssociation.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to the Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
