Jamie A. Boggan

Jamie Alexis Boggan, 44, of Fayetteville, formerly of Southern Pines, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Durham.
Mr. Boggan was a United States Army veteran.
He is survived by his children, Briona Petty, Javion, Lalani, Collin and Taylor Boggan; parents, Jackie Powell Graham (James); siblings, Ramona Butler (Furlando), Rossi Volley (Jason) and Courtney Wade; one grandson; his fiancée, Tonia Holland; and many other relatives
A walk-through viewing will be held Wednesday, April 13, 12 noon to 1 p.m., Trinity AME Zion Church, 972 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 13, at 1 p.m., at the church.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 405 West Morganton Road, Southern Pines.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home, Southern Pines.
