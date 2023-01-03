James Terry Jr.

James “Red” Terry Jr., 74, of Southern Pines, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Mr. Terry was a United States Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; siblings, Clara Terry, Linda Terry, Judy Hines, and Earl Bennett (Susan); daughters, Jennifer Collazzo and Ruby Sheppard (Terry); brother-in-law, Lewis Toomer; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Ms. Sadie McIver; and other relatives.
Funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 6, at 1 p.m., at The Worship Center, 150 Eastman Road, Southern Pines, where he was a member. A public viewing will be held Friday, Jan. 6, 12 to 1 p.m., at the church. Masks and social distancing are required.
Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Southern Pines.
The family was assisted by Simon Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
