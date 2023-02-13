James Stewart, 74, surrounded by his loved ones, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
He was born in Thomasville, but lived in Winston-Salem from a young age. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, JC and Lois Stewart; his sister, Sheila; and other beloved relatives.
Jim is survived by his wife, June; his son, Derek (Katie); and two grandchildren, Caelyn and Ian.
Jim graduated from pharmacy school at UNC Chapel Hill, in 1971, and was active in his profession for more than 40 years. He belonged to the Kappi Psi Pharmacy fraternity, where he made life-long friendships. Many in the group made yearly golf trips together for over 40 years.
Jim was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Faith and family were so important to him. Being available to be involved at his church, Culdee Presbyterian, was important to him, and making time to be with his grandchildren was a top priority from the time they were born. Two Christmas trips to DisneyWorld made standout memories for the whole family. Also, a trip his son, Derek, took him on to Chicago made special memories for him. They saw a ballgame at Wrigley Field and attended a Rolling Stones concert that overwhelmed and delighted him.
Jim was always an avid Tar Heels fan; he and June enjoyed going to Chapel Hill for football and basketball games or just to stroll over the campus and eat at their favorite restaurant, Top of the Hill. Jim loved playing golf for the fun of game and for the fellowship he experienced with his playing partners. He was also a Yankees fan from the time he was young. Reading and working crossword puzzles were two pleasures he also enjoyed more and more after he retired.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 18, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., at Culdee Presbyterian Church in Eastwood.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating in his memory to the Culdee Presbyterian General Fund or Hospice.
