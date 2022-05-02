James Smith

James “JR” Smith, 80, of Carthage, died Thursday, April 28, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.
He is survived by his children, Ronnie, Perry, Rodney and Danny; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Maudie, Jerrold, Margaret (Jesse), Vera (Jay), Wanda (Walter) and Janice; and other relatives.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 4, at 11 a.m., at Stone’s Family Cemetery, 814 Bryant Road, Cameron.
A walk-through viewing will be held Tuesday, May 3, 5 to 6 p.m., at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines.
Online condolences can be made at www.simonfuneralhome.com. Service provided by Simon Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
