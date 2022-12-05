James S. McFadden

James “Jim” Stuart McFadden, 76, of Moneta, Va., passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, with his loving family by his side.
Jim was born on Oct. 1, 1946. in Asheboro, to Charles Morris McFadden and Sara Alice McFadden. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Nancy McFadden Dennen.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Civello McFadden; his children, Jennifer McFadden Little, Katherine Greene McFadden, JoAnna Gibson McFadden and Charles Phillip Whatley; his grandchildren, Eve, Grace, Alex, KJ, Gabriel, Eli, Jasper, Cabel, Bonham, Margot and Calder Bird; and his beloved dog, Ozzie.
One of four children, Jim was raised in Asheboro and graduated from Asheboro High School, where he was a three sport athlete and sang and played guitar in a folk trio band. Jim received his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was the president of his medical school class. He completed his residency in anesthesiology at UNC Hospital.
Jim practiced medicine for 40 years in North Carolina and Virginia. He and Nancy made their home in Pinehurst, before Jim retired from the practice of medicine and they moved to Moneta in 2016.
Jim was more than a doctor, though. He had many other loves. An amateur photographer, Jim loved capturing stunning slices of life, landscapes and portraits, many of which he framed and sold. An accomplished musician, Jim also loved playing the guitar and singing. While Jim was a scientist by trade, he had the soul of an artist. Many who knew Jim commented on his big heart, curious mind and quiet wisdom. Jim truly saw the world around him, and that was reflected in his art. Jim loved to travel, particularly to the Isle of Palms and to the coast of Maine. Jim loved rooting for the Tar Heels, particularly the men’s basketball team.
But more than anything, Jim loved Nancy. He made it a point during their 36 years together to never be far from her side. Even when he was on call at the hospital, Nancy would be there, as well, to keep him company in the quiet moments between cases. Together, they raised children, grandchildren, and many lucky cats and dogs. Jim’s legacy of service and kindness will live on through his family and friends. But it will also live on through his work as a physician; Jim was well known for his bedside manner. He made patients feel heard and comfortable prior to what were often the most frightening moments of their lives. He guided them into and out of sleep. He took care of them.
A celebration and remembrance of Jim’s remarkable life will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 12 p.m., at Mt. Ivey Christian Church, located at 5120 Scruggs Road, in Moneta, Va.
Donations in his name can be made to the Franklin County Humane Society and Planned Pethood.
