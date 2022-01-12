James S. Carter Jr.

James “Jim” Sidney Carter Jr., 88, of Seven Lakes, finished his time here on Earth, at home on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. His departure fulfilling what he’d always said, that he’d only leave there feet first.

Jim was born in Nash County to parents James and Frances. They, along with siblings William Ronald Carter and Frances “Toots” Holmes, preceded him in passing. His presence (along with the morning English muffin with peanut butter that they always shared) is already deeply missed by his bride of 67 years, B. Joan Carter, of Seven Lakes. Their two sons, Jim Carter (Ann), of Birmingham, Ala., and Jeff Carter (Caryn Johnson), of Bedford, Mass.; and daughter, Jennifer Nichols, of Salem, Ind., also mourn his loss. His pack of sassy granddaughters, Jessica, Jill, Joan and Ann Catherine; his two long legged grandsons, Daniel and Jared; along with his two great- grandchildren will miss sharing his after-dinner cookies. Though, hopefully, he was able to impart the value of chocolate (and possibly Jack Daniels) to them before he left them.

A longtime member of the Seven Lakes Tennis Club, the West End Presbyterian Church and Showtime community theatre, Jim’s life was one of service and duty to his family, country and community. Jim served in the Coast Guard honorably for (not a day over) three years, broadcasting the Voice of America radio program to folks behind the Iron Curtain in the 1950s. His stories from those days on the Courier got more interesting as his grandchildren got older. The skills he learned in the military would serve him well as he worked in communications for most of the rest of his career.

He retired in 1985 from Belcorp, the company that would become Verizon. We could impress you with a fancy title, but by that point he was mostly running the standing office bridge game. Lots more can and will be shared when his life is celebrated at 2 p.m, Saturday, Jan. 15, at West End Presbyterian Church, in West End. There will be a gathering following in the Crawford Center at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice, Prayer Shawl Ministry at West End Church, or the Clara McLean House, in Pinehurst.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.

