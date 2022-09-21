James P. McDermott

James Patrick “Jim” McDermott, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, left this world after a short battle with cancer on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at the age of 87. Jim died peacefully at home in West End.
He was born to George and Katherine (Chiccone) McDermott on June 24, 1935. After graduating high school, Jim proudly served his country in the United States Navy, honorably discharged in 1962.
His writing and editing skills led him to the publishing industry, where he spent 37 years working for Penton Media Inc. in Cleveland, Ohio. During his time at Penton, he helped transform the company into the largest business-to-business publisher in North America. Jim spent 27 of those years in the heating and air conditioning industry as publisher of Contracting Business, the leading HVACR contractor publication, and Heating/Piping/Air Conditioning, the top engineering publication in the market.
Jim was instrumental in what became known as the dialogue meetings with the Air Conditioning Contractors of America and led the task force that established a formal training program for HVAC contractors. By the end of his career, every manufacturing executive in the HVAC industry knew and respected Jim; his was a household name that stood for service, progress and a relentless work ethic. In 1987, he was the first non-contractor awarded the ACCA’s Spirit of Independence award, the organization’s highest honor given to individuals who have made profound, lasting changes in the industry. Jim was further honored when eight of the biggest organizations in the HVAC industry came together to declare Dec. 15, 2020, as ‘Jim McDermott Day’ in recognition of his tireless work in moving the industry forward for both contractors and manufacturers.
Before retiring from Penton Media in 2002, Jim led Penton’s internal training programs and helped launch Penton’s Custom Media operation, which became Penton’s fastest growing business area in the early 2000s. Upon retirement, Jim moved to the Pinehurst area in North Carolina, continuing to advise publishers and entrepreneurial startups while working on his golf game, actively assisting the Beacon Ridge Golf Club. On April 18, 2008, he celebrated his first and only hole-in-one.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; his children, Stephen, John, Patrick, Thomas, Michael, Jeanne and Robert; stepdaughter, Pamela (Pulizzi); sister, Jeanne (Curran); countless grandchildren, and an undeniable legacy of a life well lived.
Services will take place on Friday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of the Americas Church, 298 Farmers Market Road, Biscoe. Luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Orange Effect Foundation (speech therapy for children) at theorangeeffect.org.
