Rev. Dr. James Lewis Wicker, 83, of Big Oak Church Road, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at his residence.  

 James Lewis Wicker was born in 1939, in Sanford, and spent most of his early life in the nearby Northview Community. He attended Deep River School, graduating in 1957. He received basketball scholarships to attend Louisburg College for two years and, later, Greensboro College for another two years. Subsequently, he attended Wake Forest University and earned a Master of Divinity degree. He underwent chaplaincy training at UNC Chapel Hill and the University of Virginia, and served in several churches before becoming chaplain at G. Pierce Wood Memorial Hospital in Arcadia, Fla., in the late 1960s. While working there, he also earned a Ph.D. in counseling. He continued to serve as chaplain there for 32 years, and upon retirement in 2001, returned to North Carolina, where he then became chaplain at Samarcand Manor and continued in that capacity for an additional 10 years. Throughout his life, James Lewis Wicker enjoyed nature, caring for animals, camping and traveling, as well as music, reading and continued study.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days