Rev. Dr. James Lewis Wicker, 83, of Big Oak Church Road, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at his residence.
James Lewis Wicker was born in 1939, in Sanford, and spent most of his early life in the nearby Northview Community. He attended Deep River School, graduating in 1957. He received basketball scholarships to attend Louisburg College for two years and, later, Greensboro College for another two years. Subsequently, he attended Wake Forest University and earned a Master of Divinity degree. He underwent chaplaincy training at UNC Chapel Hill and the University of Virginia, and served in several churches before becoming chaplain at G. Pierce Wood Memorial Hospital in Arcadia, Fla., in the late 1960s. While working there, he also earned a Ph.D. in counseling. He continued to serve as chaplain there for 32 years, and upon retirement in 2001, returned to North Carolina, where he then became chaplain at Samarcand Manor and continued in that capacity for an additional 10 years. Throughout his life, James Lewis Wicker enjoyed nature, caring for animals, camping and traveling, as well as music, reading and continued study.
Faith and family were always a central focus of his life. He was affiliated with a number of different churches in the area.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Wicker; his parents, Lyness C. and Lecta Lee Oliver Wicker; and a brother, Leslie C. Wicker.
Rev. Dr. Wicker is survived by his son, James Eric Wicker, of the home; daughter, Vanessa Lynn Wicker Reeves (William Gene), of Tallahassee Fla.; brother, Carl D. Wicker, of Mocksville; sister, Willa Lee Wicker Hughey, of Leland; a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23, at Big Oak Christian Church Cemetery, with Rev. John Stone and Mr. Terry Clark officiating. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the services.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Briggs-Candor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
