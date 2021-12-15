James L. Farmer

James Lamont Farmer died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst.
Services will be held Sunday, Dec. 19, at Jesus Is King of Deliverance Ministries, 550 Ashemont Road, Aberdeen. Flowers and words of comfort can be sent to Jackson Funeral Home in Laurinburg, www.lawrencejacksonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.