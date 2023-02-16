James G. Owen

James G. (Jim) Owen, passed away on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Jim was born October 9, 1933 in Lynnville, Tenn., to the late William R. Owen and Sadie E. Owen. He graduated from Albion College, Albion, Mich., where he met his beloved wife Lois. Jim went on to earn a B.A. degree in education and then a master’s degree as well as a specialist degree from Wayne State University, Detroit. He loved working with young people and served as a high school guidance counselor for many years. He was an area representative for MEEMIC Insurance Company.
Lois and Jim enjoyed living in Michigan for many years in various suburbs of Detroit, one being on beautiful Lake Sherwood, Milford, Mich. When they retired, they built a home on Lake Auman in Seven Lakes, and lived there for 21 years. Jim loved tennis, golf, bridge, poker, walking, hiking and, most of all, his family. He served on the Beacon Ridge membership association board of directors and was captain of the Seven Lakes USTA Tennis team. He was also an avid bridge player playing regularly at the Sandhills Bridge Center. He was a member of the Wolves Club in Pinehurst.
Jim and Lois loved to travel visiting many countries and parts of the US. Jim was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He was a supportive, loving and kind person that put others first. He had a great sense of humor, and always was the eternal optimist.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Owen.
Jim leaves behind his loving wife, Lois Ann Owen; daughters, Amy Owen and Debra Owen Kwiatt; his grandchildren, Jaclyn Kwiatt, Stephanie Kwiatt and John Kwiatt.
He lived life with joy and happiness, loved life and people. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Memorial service will be held Monday, Feb. 20, at Penick Village Chapel, 500 E. Rhode Island Ave., Southern Pines, at 11 a.m., with Chaplin Colette Bachand officiating.
In lieu of flowers, give to an educational non-profit of your choice or your local hospice foundation.
