James G. Havner

James Glenn Havner, 71, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Jim was born on Oct. 2, 1950, in Moore County to William Glenn Havner and Lillian Flinchum Havner. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a potter and the owner of Down to Earth Pottery.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Mary Jackson Havner; three sons, Jaime Havner (Scott) of Asheboro, Nicky Havner (Kayla) of Robbins, Mikie Stewart (Kari) of Robbins; and four grandchildren, Christopher Havner of Honolulu, Hawaii, Gitana Havner, Haley Havner, and Adalyn Stewart, of Robbins; sisters Clara Bernicken (Jim) and Janice Hiltner.
A visitation will be held Friday, Dec.10, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., at Kennedy Funeral Home in Robbins.
Services entrusted to Midstate Cremation & Funeral Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.