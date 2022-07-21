James F. Moree Sr.

James Franklin Moree Sr., 81, of Rockingham, passed Monday, July 18, 2022, with the love of his family surrounding him, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
James was born April 9, 1941, in Richmond County, to the late Doris and Carl Moree. He was employed by Healy Wholesale, in Fayetteville, for many years. James was married to the love of his life, Laura Ann Moree, for 54 years.
James was an incredible caretaker and protector of his family. He enjoyed cooking and made sure that everyone who entered his home felt welcomed and left his table well fed. James enjoyed gardening, occasional hunting and had a true passion for fishing. His quick wit, sense of humor and kindness touched everyone he knew. He was as handsome as he was funny. James had the most beautiful blue eyes, the kind you get lost in and will never forget.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Ann Moree; daughter, Cynthia West; and son, Johnny Cagle.
He is survived by his children, Frankie Moree and wife, Jennifer, of Pinehurst, Jenny Moree, of Pinehurst, Mitchell Cagle, of Rockingham, and Belinda McDonald and husband, Keith, of Ellerbe; his brother, Carl Moree Jr. and wife, Lanelle; and his four sisters, Sue Huggins and late husband, Donald, Billie Gail Allen and husband, Dennis, Linda Ray Benoist and husband, Johnny, Martha Kay Hudson and husband, Mark, all of whom reside in Rockingham. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at Richmond County Memorial Park with the Rev. Amanda McDonald Monroe officiating.
Memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
