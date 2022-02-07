James E.T. Laningham

James Elliott Thomas Laningham, M.D., 95, of Southern Pines, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Jim was born minutes before his twin sister, Mary Anne, in Pennington Gap, Va., to James Elliott and Anne Wynn Laningham on January 16, 1927.
Following a passion for animals, Jim graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in animal husbandry before earning a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A&M. He practiced veterinary medicine in Lee County, Va., where he grew up, until 1962 when he decided to continue studies in medicine.
He graduated from the Medical College of Virginia in 1966, and began his residency in pathology and completed a Masters of Science in pathology at The Ohio State University. He completed his residency and then joined the staff as chairman of the blood bank within the Pathology Department at the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, before later joining a practice as one of two pathologists at Moore Regional Hospital (now FirstHealth) in Pinehurst.
During his career in medicine, Dr. Laningham was active in the North Carolina-Virginia chapter of the American Association of Blood Banks. He served as area chair of inspections for 21 years and received the Petteway-Shepherd Award, in 1997, for his service toward ensuring blood banking and transfusion practices were safe and accredited across North Carolina.
Jim was a veteran of WWII, enlisting in the U.S. Navy before transferring to the Marines in the Hospital Corp. His love of animals never waned and throughout his adulthood, Jim maintained a farm with registered Black Angus cattle. His farm in Wytheville, Va., became a second home for several years after retirement.
A man of deep faith, Jim was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. He lived his faith by example and was a role model to all in loyalty, compassion, selflessness and service. His gentle nature and kindness defined his character and drew devotion from family, friends, coworkers and even the animals in his life.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Wynn and his wife, Betty (Rosenbaum); brother, Bill Browning; and sister, Mary Anne. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Louise (Cress) Laningham; daughter, Susanne and her husband, Carlos Stalgis; son, James E.T. Jr; and nephews, Lee Laningham and Bill Browning Laningham.
A memorial service will be held at the Southern Pines United Methodist Church on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Lee Memorial Gardens in Lee County, Va.
Memorial donations may be made to the Southern Pines United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.