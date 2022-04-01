James E. McCormick IV

James Edward McCormick IV, 23, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at his home, in Carthage.
Born in Hartford, Conn., on April 12, 1998, James was a son of James “Jim” and Sharon McCormick.
James graduated from Union Pines High School, in 2016, and worked as a landscaper. James was married on Aug. 7, 2020, to his love, Madison Kennedy McCormick.
James was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Edward McCormick Jr. and Phyllis McCormick; and uncle, Francis McCormick.
He is survived by his wife, Madison Kennedy McCormick, of Carthage; children, James Edward McCormick V and Carolyn Phyllis McCormick; his parents, Jim and Sharon McCormick, of Carthage; brother, Patrick McCormick, of Raleigh; sister, Elizabeth McCormick, of Carthage; grandparents, John Sporck, of Lenox, Mass., and Carol Sporck, of St. Petersburg, Fla.
A visitation will be held Sunday, April 3, from 2-4 p.m., at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home, in Carthage.
A funeral Mass will be held Monday, April 4, at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, in Pinehurst.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in James McCormick IV name to Samaritan Colony, 136 Samaritan Dr., Rockingham, NC 28379, Attn. Mark Christopher.
Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the McCormick family.
