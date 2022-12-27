James E. Giles

James “Jim” Elton Giles, 82, of Dunn, flew West on Sunday, Dec. 25, at his residence.
He was born on Nov. 13, 1940, in Sampson County, to the late Attie and Lessie Giles. He was preceded in death by his brother, Attie E. Giles; and his sister, Margaret Giles Aman. Jim was born in the Clement community in Sampson County. He was a graduate of Clement School and N.C. State University, where he earned a B.S. in engineering.
After college he served the country in the Army as a pilot and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. After 20 years of military service, Jim continued flying with Piedmont Airlines and USAir.
He loved his family and grandchildren greatly and spent many happy days on the golf course, ball fields, dance recitals and band performances, where he watched them compete and perform.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Cox Giles, of Dunn; two sons, Rick Giles and wife, Laura, of Vass, Ron Giles and wife, Bess, of Pinehurst; five grandchildren, Bailey and Ryder Giles, Attie, William and Holland Giles.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m., at Bethesda Friends Meeting. Burial will follow in Baptist Chapel Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Bethesda Friends Meeting, Dunn, NC 28334.
