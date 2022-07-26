James Edwin Arnold, “Jim” passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio. He died at peace and comfortably. He was 87.
Jim was born at home in Post, Texas, in 1935, to David Earl Arnold and Fredia Orveta Corn Arnold. His brother, Alvin Doyle, “Sonny” was tragically killed at age 24, when Jim was only 6. Jim’s dad was a laundry delivery driver and his mom stayed at home.
After graduating Odessa High School in West Texas, Jim graduated McMurray College in Abilene, Texas, with a degree in history.
Jim served six months in the U.S. Army doing basic artillery training with time in the Reserves after that. He liked to point out that Elvis Presley was stationed two barracks away while serving.
He went on to take two years of business classes from Southern Methodist University. He landed a position as a management trainee with Sears Roebuck & Co., which turned into a long career in consumer credit. Promotions within Sears moved the family around Texas, then to Chicago to join International Credit, working in the Sears Tower. Travel was a big part of his job, going to 62 countries in Central and South America, Europe and Africa while logging over 2 million air miles.
His job required him to be fluent in Spanish, which got practiced at home a lot. He was part of a team of seven within Sears World Trade that launched the Discover Card in the mid-1980s. He later went on to have a successful consultancy business, James E. Arnold and Associates, helping financial institutions develop credit technology to evaluate consumers’ ability to pay for purchases.
He loved golf! He played at the Canyon Creek Country Club in Richardson, Texas, many public courses in suburban Chicago, and loved being a member at Conway Farms in Lake Forest, Ill.
He and Doris Ann moved to Pinehurst in the late 1990’s, where they lived along the Magnolia of Pinewild. He was always seeking the round without a bogey and did make a hole-in-one at Pinehurst’s No. 9.
His wife of 51 years, Doris Ann, of Odessa, Texas, passed in 2010. Jim married Mary Macon in 2014, after these long-time friends discovered their spouses had passed and they wanted to be together.
Jim was active in the community, donating his time to the symphony and philharmonic and was active in his church.
He was a strong Christian and joins Doris Ann; daughter, Elizabeth; son, Joseph, and his Odessa family in Heaven.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; his son, James; and the grandchildren he adored, Maggie, Matthew, Mason and Molly.
Funeral arrangements pending at Pinelawn Cemetery.
