James D. Moore Jr.

James Drewery “Drew” Moore Jr., 82, of Sanford, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at his home.

He was born in Sylva, on July 11, 1939, to the late James Drewery Moore Sr. and Ella Walker Moore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Doug Moore; and a step-granddaughter, Kelcie Lyn Vann.

Drew graduated from Wake Forest University in 1964, with a degree in philosophy. He was a member of Flat Springs Baptist Church and sang in the chancel choir. He was retired from Hanes Hosiery, and owned and operated Movie Max. Drew was a master bridge player, most recently receiving a Ruby status award in 2019. Drew was most proud to have taught Adult Education at both Central Carolina Community College and Lee County Industries. He also served our country in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Westmoreland Moore; step-daughters, Liane Thomas Cochrane and husband, Jack, Laura Leigh Thomas, all of Sanford; son, James Drewery “Jay” Moore III, of Charleston, S.C.; sister, Jennette Moore Franklin, of Norfolk, Va.; grandchildren, Chance Jacie Cochrane, Chase McKenzie Erford, Thomas Moore, Alex Moore, Taylor Moore, Hannah Moore and Seth Moore; four great-grandchildren; his most precious fur-daughter, Zoe Moore; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m., at Flat Springs Baptist Church, with Dr. Gary McCollough officiating. The family received friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall and other times at the home of Raymond and Peggy Womble, 84 Westbrooke Drive, in Sanford.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Flat Springs Baptist Church, 4148 Deep River Road, Sanford, NC 27330.

Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home, Sanford. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.

