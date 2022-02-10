James Burch III, 72, of Carthage, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
A walk-through visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 11, from 5-7 p.m., at Pugh and Smith Funeral Home, and Saturday, Feb. 12, from 1-2 p.m.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m., at Pugh and Smith Funeral Home, Carthage.
