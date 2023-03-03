James A. Ritter

James Arnold Ritter, 87, of Robbins, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Arnold was born Sept. 24, 1935, in Moore County, to Albert and Alta Reeder Ritter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Darla Kay Ritter; son-in-law, Calvin Vuncannon; and father and mother-in-law, Rev. H.R. and Alma Helms.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sylvia Helms Ritter; children, Misty Marley and husband, Tony, Terra Vuncannon, Amy Norman and husband, Mike, and Kevin Ritter and wife, Robin; grandchildren, Ashley Davis and husband, Daniel, Justin Marley, Jonathan Vuncannon and fiancé, Allyson Hamilton, Dakota Norman, Montana Norman, Timothy Ritter, James Ritter and Gideon Ritter; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Davis, Paisley Davis and Riley Davis; sisters: Velma Moore and Maybelle Williams; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Arnold was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. He loved the Lord and was known to often remark that “The Lord’s been good to us.” He attended Robbins First Wesleyan Church.
After many years, he retired from Purdue. He loved playing softball and watching his children and grandchildren play ball; he very rarely missed a game. He enjoyed watching all sports and NASCAR on TV as well as attending Southern gospel concerts with his wife; The Happy Goodman Family and the McKameys were his favorites. Arnold loved family beach trips and swimming in the ocean almost as much as he loved a big family dinner. One of his favorite hobbies was pitching horseshoes. He spent many hours in the backyard practicing and even won the NC State Championship as well as many other tournaments.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 5, at Robbins First Wesleyan Church, with Rev. Wilson Harris and Rev. Cameron Dockery officiating. Burial will follow at Smyrna Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, March 4, at Kennedy Funeral Home, and at other times at the home.
Memorials may be made to Robbins First Wesleyan Church, P.O. Box 397, Robbins, NC 27325; or FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Kennedy Funeral Home is serving the Ritter family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.