James A. Januzik

James A, (Jim) Januzik, 73, of Eastwood, peacefully passed away Wednesday, Feb, 15, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
He was born May 25, 1949, to James F. and Carol Graf Januzik in Chicago. He is survived by his wife, Khristine (Khris) Evans Januzik; sisters, Jill Joyce (Rodger) and Joanne Oler; sons, Ian Weeks, Justin Januzik; daughter Jennifer Hulak; granddaughter, Corragan Goosey (Joe); grandsons, Daniel Valentic, Christopher Hulak, Sagan Fraizer (N.M); niece, Eren Simpson (Michael); nephew, Kenan Tataragasi (Ariel); and his dog, Max.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janice James.
He was the retired owner/artist of A.D.I. Tattoo, and formerly an employee of Lowes Home Improvement and the Carthage ABC store. Jim served in the Air Force during the Vietnam era and received an honorable discharge.
Always with a book, he was an avid reader, Cub Scout leader, loved the Utah deserts and the North Carolina mountains. Jim had more hobbies than is possible to list, all things art and a prolific model builder. He was always learning something new.
Funeral service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 9800 U.S. 15-501, Pinehurst, on Wednesday, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to FirstHealth Hospice House or the Moore County Arts Council.
