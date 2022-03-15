Jacqueline H. Francis

Jacqueline Haley Francis, 91, died Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Roper Hospice Cottage, in Mt. Pleasant, S.C., with her family by her side. The funeral will be a private family service at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent, N.J.

Jackie was born Nov. 29, 1930, the only child of the late Jack and Alma Haley of Keyport, N.J. She graduated from Keyport High School in 1948. Her dad, Jack Haley, owned Shore Insurance Agency in Keyport, N.J., and Jackie worked there until she was 27.

On June 12, 1957, Jackie married the late William A. Francis, and they moved to Davidsville, Pa. In 1965, Jackie and Bill moved to Fair Haven, N.J., where they raised their three children, Sharon Boudreau (David), Susan Williams (Jimmie) and William Francis (Donna).

Jackie enjoyed playing tennis. She participated in many tennis groups in Fair Haven, N.J., Bay Head, N.J., and Pinehurst. Jackie could be seen arriving to the courts in one of her MG’s or red Alpha Romero cars. She loved her sports cars. In 1990, Jackie and Bill moved to Pinewild Country Club, in Pinehurst. They built a home there and shared some great memories with their children and grandchildren. Jackie loved spending time with her family and friends. They also both enjoyed playing tennis and golf well into their 80’s.

Jackie was a kind, quiet, Irish gal who never complained. Her grandchildren have great memories of her always taking them on a new adventure to the zoo or opening their eyes to nature and the beauty of a secret garden, or letting them cook in her kitchen. Jackie is survived by six grandchildren, Chelsea Williams, Benjamin Boudreau, Hunter Williams (Sara), Patrick Boudreau, Josephine Francis and William Francis.

Arrangements are being made by Thompson Funeral Home, Red Bank, N.J.

