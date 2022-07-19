Jacob R. Carver

Jacob Ryan Carver, 28, of Southern Pines, passed away Friday July 15, 2022. He was born in Charlotte, the son of Walid Ayoub El-Saikali and Teresa Rader Hamrick.
Jacob graduated from Marlboro Academy in 2012. Some of his best memories were made in West Virginia, where he was a huge West Virginia basketball fan. Jacob always ministered to close friends and people he didn’t know. He would provide shelter for those who were in need and would buy groceries for those who were hungry. Jacob Carver was a giving man, and he will be truly missed.
Surviving him are his mother, Teresa Rader Hamrick and husband, Craig Hamrick; father, Walid Ayoub El-Saikali and wife ,Joumana Farah El-Saikali; son, Brendan Jacob Carver; sisters, Abigail and Elizabeth; aunts and uncles, Beth Rader Plummer (Robert), Shelley Rader Shamblia (Kenny), Soha El-Saikali (Sal), Josette, and Mazen; cousins, Sami-Jo, Isaac, Robert, Matthew, Chloe, Maria, and Josephine. Also surviving are paternal grandparents, Ayoub and Elham El-Saikali.
Jacob was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, John and Betty Rader (Meme and Pap); and brother, Daniel.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday July 20, at 2 p.m., at the United Methodist Church in Hamlet. The Rev. Dan Blair and Pastor Gary Richardson will officiate. Burial will follow at Richmond County Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 12:30- 1:45 p.m., prior to the service at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Place of Grace.
