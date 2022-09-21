Jackie Vernon Hussey, “Coach,” 82, of Southern Pines, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Jack was born in Moore County to the late James Clyde and Lucille Moore Hussey. He grew up in the Robbins community, where he attended Westmoore and Elise High School. After graduation he attended Presbyterian Junior College and graduated from Atlantic Christian College, now Barton College, playing basketball at both colleges.
Jack was an avid sports fan, he loved teaching and coaching football, baseball and basketball. His career took him to Carthage High School, North Moore High School, Pinehurst Middle School, Southern Pines Middle School (where he met his wife, Marguerite) and Southview Junior High. He impacted the lives of many students and athletics at each of these schools. He retired in 1994, continuing his sports interest by refereeing and umpiring for the Southeastern Athletic Association (Fayetteville) and Mid State Association (Asheboro).
Jack was inspired by his good friend, Larry Marker, to participate in the Senior Games, which he grew to love for 23 years. He attended National Games in Tucson, Az., Orlando, Fla., Louisville, Ky., and Virginia Beach, Va. He was honored to carry the torch in Greenville at the State Games.
Jack still made time for family, involving himself with special vacations and adventures with his children and his beloved grandchildren, whom he adored. He truly loved being a grandfather, watching the children grow up. He even shared his joy of working at the Southern Pines United Methodist Church food pantry with his grandchildren.
Of course, he loved sports! North Carolina State was No. 1 in his heart. Jack and Marguerite enjoyed great trips to many games and going to Alaska and Hawaii with N.C. State fans.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandparents, Levi and Aggie Maness Hussey, Henry and Vandy Hussey Moore; sister, Peggy Joyce Hussey; and many very dear aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jack is survived by his wife, Marguerite Kurtz Hussey; her loving daughters, Jackie Kenworthy Enlund, Tracey Kenworthy Turner (Rick); grandchildren, Jordan, Dylan, Brandon, Hunter; uncle, Grady Hussey (who was like a big brother to Jack); brothers-in- law, Howard Kurtz (Sue), Frank Kurtz; and many dear cousins.
A celebration of life service will be 1 p.m., Monday Sept. 26, at Southern Pines United Methodist Church, with Rev. Tommy Sweeley and Pastor Elias Ballew officiating.
Burial will follow at Smyrna United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25, at Kennedy Funeral Home. The family would appreciate, for everyone’s safety, that masks be worn when attending all services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southern Pines United Methodist Church Food Pantry, Smyrna United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, Disabled American Veterans, Alzheimer's Association or FirstHealth Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.