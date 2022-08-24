Jackie R. Harrington

Jackie Ruth Sistrunk Harrington, 84, of Carthage, went to her heavenly home Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born April 27, 1938, in Bryan, Texas, to the late Calvin Abraham Sistrunk and Myrtle Maebelle Childress Sistrunk.
She was a wonderful wife, special mom, and a spunky granny and great-granny. She loved playing the piano, guitar and singing. She also enjoyed sewing and was an avid quilter.
Jackie was a faithful member of the Bible Tabernacle Church for many years. She will be missed by not only her family but her church family and friends. “Go rest high on that mountain.”
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bobby Wade Harrington; daughters, Kimberly (Jack) Bureau, of Jacksonville, Fla.; Micah (Danny) Dawson, of Cameron; grandchildren, Audrey Bureau, of Jacksonville, Fla., Brandi (Mike) Ogden, of Carthage, Makenna Litzinger, of Cameron, Bobby (Nessa)Litzinger, of Vass; and three great-grandchildren, Juliet, Sawyer and Lucy Ogden.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11:00 a.m., at Bible Tabernacle Church in Whispering Pines.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
