Jack W. Zellers

Jack Wesley Zellers, 82, lost this brave battle with cancer Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Born in Milton, Pa., Jack was the son of the late Barner and Irene (McDaniel) Zellers. He is survived by his loving wife, Paula Drudi Zellers; his daughters, Donna Deppen (Mrs. Lenny Deppen), of Sunbury, Pa., and Diana Brown (Mrs. William Brown), of Milton, Del.; and four grandchildren, Michael and Alicia Wiles, Bradley and Bethany Deppen; and great–grandson, Connor Wiles; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother, James Zellers (Shirley), of Milton, Pa., and sister, Sonya Powell, of Athens, Pa. He was predeceased by first wife, Patricia Shirk, in 1989; and by his beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, “Archie,” in 2018.
After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Jack spent 42 years in the corporate offices of Weis Markets, headquartered in Sunbury, Pa., beginning in the accounting department and ending as director of retail pricing for the grocery chain.
Jack was an active member of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church. He was a regular volunteer at the Habitat ReStore every Friday for many years. Jack loved golf and played avidly before his illness. He was a member of Pinehurst Country Club, and past member of Pine Needles, Mid Pines, Talamore, Mid South Clubs, in Southern Pines, and Bucknell Golf Club, in Lewisburg, Pa. Jack loved to travel and he and Paula spent many years traveling the world together.
Jack’s service and interment will be private and in Lewisburg, Pa., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity or Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Southern Pines.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
