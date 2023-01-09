Jack R. Dauner

Dr. Jack Rhodes Dauner, 98, of Pinehurst, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Jack was born on March 22, 1924, to the late Wilson and Pauline Rhodes Dauner. Jack was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. He attended the University of Dubuque for one year before joining the Army to serve in World War II. He received a Purple Heart for a wound received in Hurtgen Forest, Germany. In 2022, Jack was awarded the French Legion of Honor medal for his service to the country during World War II.
After the war, Jack continued to pursue his education. He received a Bachelor of Science in commerce from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa; Masters of Science in commerce from St. Louis University, St. Louis, Mo.; and a Ph.D. in business administration from St. Louis University, St. Louis, Mo.
From 1974-1975, he was president of Sales Marketing Executives Association. Jack served on the faculty of many institutions of higher learning and was a consultant to many large companies and service organizations. He was a teacher and author in business, management and marketing. He received many awards for excellence in teaching. He authored more than 150 published articles and three books in marketing and sales.
Jack moved to Pinehurst in 1973, and was a member of the Country Club of North Carolina and Pinehurst Country Club. He was an avid and accomplished golfer into his 90s and stopped playing at the age of 95. He was a patient fisherman. Jack went after muskellunge (muskie), the so-called fish of 1,000 casts.
Jack loved to travel. He visited friends around the country, went on many cruises and often attended the 9th Infantry Division reunion and the annual meeting of the families of German and American Soldiers of World War II in Germany. He loved life and was a people person as evidenced by his many good friends. Jack spent most of his afternoons watching the airplanes at Moore County Airport and enjoyed the company of the pilots and the staff.
Dr. Dauner was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Wells Dauner; and his second wife, Denise H. Dauner.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Dr. Natalie West Dauner, and her children, Ruth and her husband, Christian Hunter Phillips, Dannle and Dave; his cousins, John T. Dauner and Edward Rhodes; his nephews, Thomas G. Wells, David L. Wells, Jonathan J. Wells, R. Douglas Wells, Robert J. Wells and Steven J. Wells; his niece, Suzanne Wells Brooks; and his goddaughters, Linda Lapp Gravelle and Karen Lapp Schneider.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m. at Community Congregational Church, 141 N. Bennett St., Southern Pines, NC 28387. The service will be followed by a memorial repast.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.