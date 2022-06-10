Jack Franklin Carter Jr., 81, of Southern Pines, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Jack was born Aug. 3, 1940, in Elkin, to the late Jack and Elizabeth Shores Carter Sr. Jack’s family moved to Southern Pines when he was a young child, and he would spend the rest of his life in Southern Pines.
He graduated from the University of North Carolina, and remained an avid Tar Heel fan. He served in the National Guard and ran the family business, Carter’s Laundry and Cleaners, until his retirement.
Jack had many hobbies and interests including performing in the local theater, traveling and a love of nature. Following his retirement he completed a thru hike of the Appalachian Trail, an accomplishment that he was very proud of.
He was a faithful member of the Community Congregational Church, in Southern Pines.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Chelsea and her husband, Sean, and two grandchildren, of Winston–Salem. He is also survived by his brother, Jim Carter (Ann), of Pinehurst, and his sister, Lynne Carter Halfast (Dick), of Frisco, Texas.
A celebration of Jack’s life will be held Thursday, June 16, at 2 p.m., at the Community Congregational Church, 141 N. Bennett St., in Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at parkinson.org.
