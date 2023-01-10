James Craig Harper, 68 of Pinebluff, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at his home.
He was born on Feb. 5, 1954, in Prince Albert, SK, Canada, to the late Roy and Joan Harper. Craig worked as a firefighter for over 26 years in Canada. He was an outgoing man that was always up for new adventures.
Craig had an unmistakable love of life that came through his young spirit, by his actions and his personality. Anyone who would have met him would experience his contagious enthusiasm and joy of life. Craig enjoyed flying, after getting his private pilot’s license and guitar playing. He also had a passion for fixing and inventing new things, as well as connecting with and helping people.
He was married for 47 years to the love of his life. His children and grandchildren adored him for his bigger than life personality that always brought them laughter.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lauren Harper; two children, Kendall Smith (Chris) and Erin Harper (Simon); also survived by two grandchildren, Gavin and Gage Smith.
Craig will truly be missed by his family, his community and every person who met him.
At the request of Craig, no services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
